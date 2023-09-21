Boy found dead in well in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Some unidentified men are said to have killed a 17 year old boy in Lalyankodi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The body of Kamappa Kunchikoravar from Vijayapura district was found in a well in the village.

He was a rag-picker who collected and sold human hair. He also collected other waste material from garbage dumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local rag-pickers from Haroorgeri fought with him saying that he had no right to collect waste from Belagavi district. They beat him up and threw the body in the well, the police said.

A case has been registered. Police sources said that two persons have been picked up for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.