ADVERTISEMENT

Boy found dead in well in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified men are said to have killed a 17 year old boy in Lalyankodi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The body of Kamappa Kunchikoravar from Vijayapura district was found in a well in the village.

He was a rag-picker who collected and sold human hair. He also collected other waste material from garbage dumps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local rag-pickers from Haroorgeri fought with him saying that he had no right to collect waste from Belagavi district. They beat him up and threw the body in the well, the police said.

A case has been registered. Police sources said that two persons have been picked up for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US