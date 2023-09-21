Boy found dead in well in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Some unidentified men are said to have killed a 17 year old boy in Lalyankodi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The body of Kamappa Kunchikoravar from Vijayapura district was found in a well in the village.

He was a rag-picker who collected and sold human hair. He also collected other waste material from garbage dumps.

Local rag-pickers from Haroorgeri fought with him saying that he had no right to collect waste from Belagavi district. They beat him up and threw the body in the well, the police said.

A case has been registered. Police sources said that two persons have been picked up for questioning.