HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Boy found dead in well in Belagavi

September 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified men are said to have killed a 17 year old boy in Lalyankodi village in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The body of Kamappa Kunchikoravar from Vijayapura district was found in a well in the village.

He was a rag-picker who collected and sold human hair. He also collected other waste material from garbage dumps.

Local rag-pickers from Haroorgeri fought with him saying that he had no right to collect waste from Belagavi district. They beat him up and threw the body in the well, the police said.

A case has been registered. Police sources said that two persons have been picked up for questioning.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.