Boy found dead in tank

A 15-year-old boy was found dead at Satyamangala tank on the outskirts of Hassan on Thursday. He has been identified as Amith, son of Harish and Vijaya of Satyamangala Layout in Hassan.

The boy had gone missing for the last two days. His parents had filed a complaint with the Extension Police on Wednesday.

It is said that the boy, studying in Class 9, was upset with his poor marks in his test. He left the house on Tuesday night with a cell phone. Later he called his mother. The parents filed the complaint. Fire and Emergency Response team and the police found the body of the boy late on Thursday evening.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)