Karnataka

Boy found dead in farmland

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a farmland at Haruvanahalli in Hassan taluk on Monday.

According to his parents, he was upset over comments passed by some of his classmates in a private school.

The boy had met with an accident a year ago that had left a scar on his face. A few classmates often insulted him citing his scar. He had often told his parents about this. Hassan Rural Police have registered an unnatural death report, based on a complaint filed by his father.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

