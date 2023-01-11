Boy fed with poison dies

January 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died after his mother allegedly made him to eat rat poison at Chippinakatte in Hassan. Jeenath Banu, 28, tried to end her life by consuming rat poison after feeding the same to two of her children on January 7.

Mohammed Aran died the next day in a hospital in Hassan. Jeenath Banu and her daughter Sunaina Dildar, 6, are undergoing treatment.

Jeenath Banu, a native of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada, was married to M.D. Dildar of Hassan 12 years ago. The couple had three children – two sons and a daughter.

According to Jeenath Banu’s mother-in-law Seema, who filed the complaint with the police, her daughter-in-law had been upset because none of her family members from Uppinanagadi visited her for a long time. She fed the poison to two of her children by mixing it with milk and she too took it.

Pension Mohalla Police have registered a case.