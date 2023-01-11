ADVERTISEMENT

Boy fed with poison dies

January 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A three-and-a-half-year-old boy died after his mother allegedly made him to eat rat poison at Chippinakatte in Hassan. Jeenath Banu, 28, tried to end her life by consuming rat poison after feeding the same to two of her children on January 7.

Mohammed Aran died the next day in a hospital in Hassan. Jeenath Banu and her daughter Sunaina Dildar, 6, are undergoing treatment.

Jeenath Banu, a native of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada, was married to M.D. Dildar of Hassan 12 years ago. The couple had three children – two sons and a daughter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Jeenath Banu’s mother-in-law Seema, who filed the complaint with the police, her daughter-in-law had been upset because none of her family members from Uppinanagadi visited her for a long time. She fed the poison to two of her children by mixing it with milk and she too took it.

Pension Mohalla Police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US