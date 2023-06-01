Boy feared to have drowned in lake

June 01, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

A high school student is feared to have drowned while he was swimming with two friends in Mylasansra lake in Electronics City on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jishanth, 16, a resident of Bandepalya on Hosur Road.

According to the police, Jishanth and his friends Shashank and Harish ventured into the water to swim. He drowned since he did not know how to swim and his friends got scared and ran away. Meanwhile, the family went in search of the boy and found his clothes and cycle on the lake bed and alerted the police.

The police informed the Fire and Emergency Services personnel who rushed to the spot and searched for the body . The search operation was called off due to bad light and will continue on Thursday, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police trying to trace Shashank and Harish to ascertain details of the incident.

