An 11-year-old boy fell to death from the roof of a relative’s house in Belagavi on Thursday.

Armaan Dafedar of Tiranga Colony in Belagavi came to relayive’s house in Ashok Nagar. While flying kite on the terrace with his cousin, he lost balance and fell from the roof. He was taken to the hospital, but, could not be saved, police said.

A case has been registered at the Mal Maruti police station.