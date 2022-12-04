Boy electrocuted three days ago succumbs to burns in Bengaluru

December 04, 2022 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased had suffered over 75% burns. The other injured boy suffered nearly 90% burns and continues to be critical

The Hindu Bureau

One among the two injured boys admitted to Victoria hospital due to electrocution, succumbed in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, Supreeth, 11, had suffered over 75% burns. The other injured boy Chandan, 13 has suffered nearly 90% burns and his chances of survival are also very slim, hospital sources said.

The two boys, students of Government Primary School in Nandini Layout, tried to catch pigeons which were on a high-tension power line using an iron rod from the terrace of building owner, Gangamma, on Thursday evening.

The duo sustained severe burn injuries and were admitted to Victoria hospital where Supreeth succumbed. Meanwhile, Chandan is being treated at ICU and is said to be critical.

