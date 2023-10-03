Boy electrocuted in Arkalgud as Ganesha procession turns tragic

October 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted and two others suffered a shock as their vehicle came into contact with a live power line at Katti Mallenahalli in Arkalgud taluk on Monday.

They were part of a group that was returning by tractor after immersing a Ganesha idol in a tank in the village.

Yashwanth of Belawadi village died. Pramod, 27, and Mohan, 12, of Katti Mallenahalli suffered the electric shock. Yashwanth was residing at his relative’s place in Katti Mallenahalli.

The villagers took the idol on a specially decorated tractor for the procession. During the procession, the organizers made arrangements to avoid the decorative items in the vehicle coming into contact with the electric wire using a wooden pole.

However, they allegedly forgot to follow the same while returning after immersing the idol. Somehow, others travelling in the vehicle escaped by jumping off the tractor.

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Hassan.

