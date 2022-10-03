Boy drowns in pond in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a pond formed by water stored in an unused stone quarry in Dharmapur village near Kanavi Kuruvinakoppa in Belagavi district on Monday.

Dadapeer Desai, had come to his grandparents’ home in the village to spend his vacations.

He went to swim in the pond along with his friends but drowned. His friends tried to pull him up. Then they called the Hire Bagewadi police station. The police are trying to fish out the body with the help of fishermen.