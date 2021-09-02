Boy dies of snake bite

KALABURAGI

02 September 2021 18:22 IST

An eight-year-old boy died of snakebite in Konchur village of Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vishwa S. Koli, went to the fields to answer nature’s call and was bitten by a snake.

When he started screaming, the villagers sitting in a hotel nearby rushed to the spot and tried to shift him to hospital. He, however, breathed his last on the way to hospital.

Advertising

Advertising