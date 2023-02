February 19, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Hassan

A 15-year-old boy died after getting trapped in a tractor rotavator at Annenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday.

Darshan, son of Muniyamma of Maratagere village in Arsikere taluk, had been studying at his uncle’s place. He had taken the tractor attached to the rotavator to a ginger field at Annenahalli.

He was trapped in the blades of the rotavotor as he was handling the equipment, keeping the tractor on.

Channarayapatna Rural Police have registered a case.