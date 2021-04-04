Boy dies in mishap

Hassan

04 April 2021 23:16 IST

A 16-year-old boy died as centring concrete iron rods collapsed at a road bridge construction site at Hosagadde near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk on Sunday.

Suleman, a native of Haveri district, died on the spot. His body was retrieved after the iron rods were removed with the help of an earthmover.

The local people have expressed doubts over the quality of the work and also raised questions on employing a 16-year-old boy for the job that involved risk. They also pointed out the lack of safety measures for the workers.

Agumbe police have registered a case.