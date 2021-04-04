Karnataka

Boy dies in mishap

A 16-year-old boy died as centring concrete iron rods collapsed at a road bridge construction site at Hosagadde near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk on Sunday.

Suleman, a native of Haveri district, died on the spot. His body was retrieved after the iron rods were removed with the help of an earthmover.

The local people have expressed doubts over the quality of the work and also raised questions on employing a 16-year-old boy for the job that involved risk. They also pointed out the lack of safety measures for the workers.

Agumbe police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 11:16:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/boy-dies-in-mishap/article34239496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY