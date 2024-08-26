ADVERTISEMENT

Boy dies as silver peacock falls on him from chariot during festivities in Belagavi district

Published - August 26, 2024 10:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy died when a silver peacock kept on a chariot fell on him during the annual car festival in Chachadi village near Saundatti of Belagavi district on Monday.

Sivananda Rajkumar Savalgi suffered a severe head injury and died.

The five-kilogram silver peacock was gifted by some local youth. Several thousands of people gathered in Chachadi for the festival.

The chariot got stuck in a muddy road and the crowd began to tug its ropes forcefully. The chariot then began shaking and the silver peacock fell down.

The silver peacock hit the boy’s head and he died before he could be taken to hospital. The festivities were stopped. A case is being registered.

