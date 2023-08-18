Boy declared dead at KIMS Hospital found to be alive at graveyard

August 18, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was declared dead by doctors at KIMS Hospital here, reportedly came back to life just before his family members were about to bury him in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district.

The incident occurred at Basapur village on Thursday night, and the boy named Akash has been shifted to civil hospital in Dharwad for treatment.

According to Basavaraj Pujar, the boy’s father, Akash had been sick for over a month and after treatment at German Hospital in Gadag and then at SDM Hospital in Dharwad, he was shifted to KIMS Hospital. Doctors told him that the boy had low heart beat and would not survive without ventilator support.

On Thursday evening, they conveyed to the parents that he boy had died and handed over his “body” to them.

When the family members were about to bury him at the village and as part of a ritual poured water into his mouth, they had a pleasant shock as the boy moved his limbs.

On the advice of doctors at Navalgund hospital, they got him admitted to civil hospital in Dharwad.

Taluk health officer Dr. Vidya Y.M. said that the boy’s heart beat was good when he was brought to the hospital and they advised the parents to take him to the district hospital. The incident has raised questions about the functioning of doctors on duty at KIMS hospital, who declared the boy as dead.

