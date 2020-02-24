Boy comes under chariot wheel, dies

A 15-year-old boy was killed after he came under a wheel of a chariot at Hanumantha Nagar near Kala Muddana Doddi in Mandya district on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Shivakumar, a resident of Karadagere. According to the Kala Muddana Doddi police, Shivakumar had come for Sri Athmalingeshwara temple ‘rathotsava’ with friends and family members.
He slipped and came under a wheel of the chariot, and died on the spot, the police said.
