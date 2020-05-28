Karnataka

Boy assaulted, forced to say ‘Jai Sri Ram’

The Vitla police have secured four persons, including three minors, for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy and forcing him to say “Jai Sri Ram” in a village in Dakshina Kannada. According to the police, the incident occurred at Kudtamuger in Bantwal taluk on April 21. The boy, who was shaken by the incident, filed a complaint on May 28. The incident also came to light after a video clip went viral. The police said the accused came in two motorcycles and waylaid the boy. They took him to a school ground, allegedly assaulted him, and snatched his money.

In the video, one accused is seen slapping the boy for reportedly being in contact with a Hindu girl. He warns the boy to snap ties with the girl and asks him to say “Jai Sri Ram” even as he continues to slap him. A case was registered against Dinesh Kanyana and three boys.

