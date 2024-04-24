GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy assaulted allegedly for entering temple in Navile, Hassan district

April 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly attacked by three people for entering a temple at Navile village in Channarayapatna taluk on April 19.

Leelavathi, a resident of Huliyar in Tumakuru district, on April 23, Tuesday, filed a complaint with Nuggehalli Police in Channarayapatna taluk, alleging that four people attempted to murder her relative by hitting him with a knife. The victim and his relatives were returning from the temple, when they were assaulted. The accused took them to task for entering the temple and scolded them by mentioning their caste. They also alleged that the temple’s sanctity was lost due to their entry.

The complainant has mentioned Sanju, Teja, Sandeep, and Siddu as accused. She said there had been a delay in filing the complaint, as the leaders of the village had assured her that the issue would be resolved. As there had been no talks in the last four days, she filed the complaint. The injured boy was admitted to the government hospital at Tiptur for treatment.

The police have registered the case under the SC-St (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

