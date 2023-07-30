Boy and girl found dead in separate incidents in Davangere

July 30, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - HUBBALLI

Two college students, a girl and boy, were found dead in separate incidents reported in Davangere district on Friday and Saturday.

Although the incidents were reported separately, preliminary information is that their deaths seem to be related to a viral video of them that was being circulated on social media.

The death of the girl, a student of a degree college in the city, was reported on Friday and that of the boy was reported on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police of Davangere K. Arun, two complaints have been filed by the parents of the deceased separately and an enquiry is being conducted.

According to reports, the boy and the girl were reportedly in love and recently a video of them spending time on the college terrace was allegedly recorded by someone from the terrace of adjoining building, and that video had gone viral on social media.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

