HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy and girl found dead in separate incidents in Davangere

Although the incidents were reported separately, preliminary information is that their deaths seem to be related to a viral video of them that was being circulated on social media

July 30, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students, a girl and boy, were found dead in separate incidents reported in Davangere district on Friday and Saturday.

Although the incidents were reported separately, preliminary information is that their deaths seem to be related to a viral video of them that was being circulated on social media.

The death of the girl, a student of a degree college in the city, was reported on Friday and that of the boy was reported on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police of Davangere K. Arun, two complaints have been filed by the parents of the deceased separately and an enquiry is being conducted.

According to reports, the boy and the girl were reportedly in love and recently a video of them spending time on the college terrace was allegedly recorded by someone from the terrace of adjoining building, and that video had gone viral on social media.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.