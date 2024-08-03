Boy allegedly beaten up in Raichur ashram

District convener of Ramakrishna Vivekanand Ashram in Raichur, P. Venugopal, was arrested by the Raichur West Police for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy mercilessly on the charge of taking a pen.

The victim has beenidentified as Tarun Kumar, native of Vadaganal village in Koppal district and student of class 3.

The FIR, based on a complaint by the boy’s mother Roopa, stated that the accused beat him with a bat, bit his left hand, tied his hands and legs, rubbed his eyes with chilli powder, and also allegedly tried to strangle him.

The sources said that the incident happened on July 28 and came to light recently when the mother had gone to ashram to meet the boy. She immediately admitted him to a private hospital, sources said.

“We have arrested the accused and the investigation is on,“ Puttamadaiah, Superintendent of Police of Raichur, told The Hindu. A case has been registered under sections 126(2), 126(2),115(2),118(1) and 109(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita -2023 and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection of Children) )Act-2015.