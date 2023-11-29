ADVERTISEMENT

Boy adds poison to water, students take ill

November 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Doctors alerted police that the boys had consumed water contaminated with poison.

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old class 9 student of Morarji Desai Residential School in KGF, allegedly mixed a poisonous solution in the water container on Monday, after which three students who drank from the container kept at the administrative block of the school, took ill and were admitted to a hospital.

The Kamasamudra police swung into action after the doctors alerted them that the boys had consumed water contaminated with poison. Based on the information, the police registered a case under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and began to probe.

According to the police, the boy was admitted to the residential school four months ago, against his wishes and was desperate to go back home. He even tried to convince his parents when he went home on holidays, but his parents were firm.

“The boy decided to create an incident so that he could get away from the school and stay at home. He picked up the poison from his home and returned to the school and poured it in the water container,” the police said.

“The police who took up the investigations, questioned the students and found that the boy was seen loitering around a few minutes before the incident. The boy was picked up and questioned and he confessed to the crime.”

The boy was produced before the JJ Board and remanded to the state home for boys for rehabilitation, KM Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, KGF, said.

