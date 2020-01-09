Bowing to pressure, CM likely to skip Davos trip

Pressure being mounted by ministerial aspirants, especially defectors from the Opposition who helped the Bharatiya Janata Party come to power, appears to have come in the way of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 24.

“I’m yet to decide on whether to go to Davos. The proposed trip is still doubtful,” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday.

While the Chief Minister desisted from citing reasons, sources close to him admitted that there was pressure from defectors, who have set an eye on ministerial berths, to prioritise Cabinet expansion. The 11 defectors, who won the byelections to the Assembly on BJP ticket, do no want it to be delayed further. They are reportedly worried that his foreign trip would further put off the exercise.

They have been waiting for ministerial berths for about a month. They are keen that the Chief Minister take it up soon after Sankranthi on January 15.

Mr. Yediyurappa told mediapersons that he would be visiting New Delhi a couple of days before Sankranthi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues related to development of the State.

“I will also discuss ministerial expansion with the central leaders,” he said.

A senior ministerial colleague of Mr. Yediyurappa said that the Chief Minister had sought the appointment of the central leaders and he would travel to New Delhi depending upon their convenience.

Sources close to Mr. Yediyurappa said that he wanted to effect ministerial expansion by January 20. He was not very keen on embarking on a trip to Davos, added sources.

They are also confident that Mr. Yediyurappa’s words will carry weight with the party high command this time, in the wake of the party’s victory in bypolls under his leadership.