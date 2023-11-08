HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Botswana national women’s cricket team to train in Bengaluru

They are on a two-week tour hosted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and will be training under KSCA coaches

November 08, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Spoorthi Niranjan
Botswana women’s cricket team in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Botswana women’s cricket team in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Botswana’s national women’s cricket team, the Herons, is in Bengaluru for a two-week tour hosted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). They will undergo intense training under level 2 & level 3 coaches at KSCA and will have the opportunity to interact with renowned former players. They will also be playing five matches with the Karnataka women’s teams.The tour was arranged through a bilateral collaboration between the Botswana Cricket Association (BCA), the Indian High Commission in Botswana, and KSCA.

Sumod Damodar, the vice chairman of BCA, told The Hindu that as KSCA had previously hosted the women’s team from Thailand, helping them raise the ranks of world cricket, he hopes the same for their team and called KSCA’s support a catalyst in their team’s imminent growth. The team, who recently began their training, are looking forward to playing the upcoming matches, especially since it will act as practice for the Africa qualifiers to be held in Botswana next month.

In an exclusive interview, the team’s captain, Laura Mophakedi, talked about the importance of the tour for their upcoming Africa qualifiers. With only five weeks left to prepare, she says the timing is perfect as they can freshly apply their learning from here. Stanley Timoni, the team’s coach, said that one of the main goals of the team is to achieve game intelligence and better analysis through the training sessions to conquer the World Cup qualifiers. The current women’s team is fairly new and consists of mostly younger players, picked from their under-19 team. But, both the captain and coach believe that they have made fast progress and will only continue on that path.

In response to being asked about the future of international women’s cricket, Mophakedi believes it’s looking positive since not only has there been growing viewership & broadcasting of women’s cricket but there is growth off-field as well with more women commentators and umpires, giving them a lot more opportunities and a better platform.

As it is their first time in India, the team is very excited to be here and have this opportunity, especially since they’ll also have the chance to watch the New Zealand v. Sri Lanka World Cup match, which the captain called a dream come true. BCA hopes to continue this bilateral relationship and also extend this opportunity to the country’s under-19 teams and men’s team.

Related Topics

sports event / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.