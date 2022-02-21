Both Houses adjourned as Congress continues protest

The Opposition members staged dharna as soon as the House commenced proceedings

The principal Opposition Congress’ protest in the Legislative Assembly entered the second week and on Monday members raised slogans standing before the Speaker seeking resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks earlier that the saffron flag could in future fly in place of the tricolour on Red Fort. Before the commencement of the House proceedings, Speaker Vishweshwara Hege Kageri chaired a meeting of Congress leaders and Ministers. But the Congress members refused to withdraw the protest and they staged the dharna as soon as the House commenced proceedings. Amidst sloganeering against the BJP Government, the Speaker completed the Question Hour. Four Bills tabled by the Government last week have also been passed. Mr. Kageri asked Congress members to withdraw their protest to allow Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to speak on the Governor’s address. When the Congress members refused to budge, JD(S) member Bandeppa Kashempur demanded that Mr. Kageri allow them to speak on the Governor’s address. With difficulty in conducting the proceedings amidst protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for Tuesday. Sources in the Congress said the legislature session is likely to end on Tuesday after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s reply to the debate on the Governor’s address.

Legislative Council too could not transact House business. "Congress members are insulting the Chair by continuing with the same issue. It can take the fight elsewhere and enable the House to function. If the Congress feels that Mr. Eshwarappa has insulted the national flag, it can approach court or continue with dharna outside. Once a ruling has been given, why are they holding dharna inside the House and causing disruption?" Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said in the Council.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council B.K. Hariprasad stood firm on the party's demand for dismissal of Mr. Eshwarappa from the Cabinet and sought his arrest. Referring to an earlier suggestion to the Chair by the ruling party that protesting members could also be sent out, he said, "If you want to take any action against us, you can do it."

Earlier, Janata Dal (Secular) members urged both BJP and Congress to allow the functioning of the House.

JD(S) protest

The JD(S) legislators staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises here on Monday in protest against not getting an opportunity to discuss public issues in the legislature due to the tussle between the BJP and principal opposition Congress.

They expressed their anguish by raising slogans and holding placards and criticised the State Government for not conducting the legislature session properly. “The two national parties are working against the development of Karnataka. Both have let down the people of Karnataka,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said after the protest.