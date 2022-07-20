Botanical garden work at Kabini dam to start this year: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai arrives to participate in the Sri Chamundeshwari Chinnada Pallakki Utsava held atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

July 20, 2022 15:11 IST

Modernisation of irrigation canals of all major dams, including KRS, Kabini and Hemavathy, to be taken up on priority, he said

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the State government is mulling whether to develop the proposed botanical garden at the Kabini dam site by itself or on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. There are some confusions about the project but they would be sorted out soon, he added.

Speaking to reporters after offering ‘bagina’ to the brimming Kabini dam in H D Kote taluk, Mr Bommai expressed confidence in launching of the garden work (said to be on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens) this year itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When reporters sought to know the delay in development of the proposed garden, Mr Bommai said the government was exploring its options and added that the work would certainly be taken up this year.

On development of HD Kote

On the measures taken for developing the backward H D Kote taluk, he said the government had prepared an action plan for developing the taluk based on the Nanjundappa Committee report. The infrastructure for health and education will be scaled up with more schools coming up besides upgradation of primary healthcare.

“I have already released funds to the MLA for the works. Roads will be developed and houses collapsed in the rains will get compensation. I will issue directions in this regard to the deputy commissioner,” he replied.

To a question on the “disparity” in allocating funds to constituencies having Opposition MLAs, Mr Bommai told the reporters, “Please ask the MLA (Congress MLA from H D Kote, Anil Chikkamadu), he will tell (if there has been any discrepancy). He is a good friend of mine.”

Irrigational canals to be modernised

Mr Bommai, who earlier served as the Minister for Water Resources, said the modernisation of canals of all major dams, including KRS, Kabini and Hemavathy, will be taken up on priority with about Rs 2,500 crore already spent on the work. The Kabini left bank canal has been modernised up to 102 km and the remaining work will be done soon so that the farmers in the tail end of the canals get benefits. “I have sought a report on the condition of irrigation canals and the extent of work required for their modernisation,” the chief minister said.

Mr Bommai said the almighty had blessed the State as almost all dams in the State were full, bringing happiness to farmers.

Earlier, Mr Bommai, along with his wife Chennamma, offered ‘bagina’ to the overflowing river at the dam. He was accompanied by Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, Harshavardhan and others.