Bose birth anniversary committee celebrates INA victory

January 02, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The liberation of Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the Indian National Army was celebrated by the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Committee on Saturday last.

Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji’s daughter and retired professor of Economics in Germany, addressed a webinar on the occasion.

She spoke in detail of the life and contribution of the freedom fighter. “Netaji’s dream was to make his India free of colonial exploitation. He remains etched in the hearts of millions as he fought towards this goal,’‘ she said.

“He chose C.R. Das as his leader, as he was not convinced of Mahatma Gandhi’s methods. Netaji lead the left wing of the Congress and the conservative right wings of all parties were opposed to him. Netaji and the Congress had divergent views about the roles of labour, religion and women in society. Gandhiji also opposed Netaji’s second election. He resigned and chose a different path. He was a believer in socialist ideas and sought Soviet Union’s support first,’‘ she said.

According to her, Netaji sought Adolf Hitler’s help to defeat the British. But he felt that he was disappointed about his meeting with the German leader.

“As a teenager, he tended to those affected by cholera. He did not join the Indian Civil Service, despite clearing the examination. He met my mother Emilie Schenkl, when she worked with him as a secretary during the freedom movement,’‘ she recalled.

She said that she had no doubts about his death. “We have to accept that he passed away on August 18, 1945. But he is alive in the hearts of his countrymen,” she said.

His plane to Tokyo caught fire as soon as it took off. Netaji was taken to hospital and he died the same night, he said. His remains were taken to Tokyo and, after some time, taken to India, she added.

Till now, 11 reports have been submitted regarding his death and 10 of them have concluded that he died in the air crash. Only one committee, the Mukherjee report, has expressed doubts about it. But then, it has several errors, she said.