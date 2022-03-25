Bosch signs MoU with JSS STU for courses on cyber security

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) recently signed an MoU with JSS Science and Technology University (STU) to start an industry elective course on Cyber Security and Industry 4.0.

BGSW is a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. It is one of the world’s leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT, and Business Solutions, a release from JSS STU said.

Courses offered by industries will give a lot of practical exposure to students and will help universities to implement and teach the latest technologies. JSS STU is the first university in India to have collaborated with Bosch for cyber security courses, it said.

Faculty memers are trained on the latest technologies before being deputed to teach the course at the university. These students who are trained in the area of cyber security will be provided with internships at the company and given job offers. Other collaborative initiatives planned are to set up a centre of excellence, sponsorship for research projects, and joint research partnerships.

Padmaja, Senior Vice-President, BGSW, who visited the SJCE campus for the collaboration, spoke to faculty and students on the changes taking place in the automotive domain and how vehicles are transforming completely to digital functions. Ms. Padmaja also spoke on how students should plan their career to stay updated with the latest tech.

Mohan, Head, Human resource, BGSW, spoke about the events which are planned at the university.

JSS STU is working collaboratively with industries to bring in new concepts, practical exposures and introducing advanced technology courses for equipping its students to be industry ready before passing out from the institute, according to the Registrar, JSS STU.