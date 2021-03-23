Border with Kerala will not be closed: Chamarajanagar DC

23 March 2021 19:18 IST

He meets Wayanad District Collector at Moolehole border checkpost to discuss strategies for countering the pandemic in both districts

The deputy commissioners of Chamarajnagar and Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday met at Moolehole border checkpost to discuss strategies to be adopted by the administrations of both the districts for countering the pandemic and contain its spread amidst the growing threat of a second wave of COVID-19.

Chamarajnagar DC M.R. Ravi and Wayanad District Collector Adila Abdulla had a meeting at the newly-established checkpost at in the wake of spike in infections in Kerala. Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas was present.

Mr. Ravi, after the meeting, said he and his counterpart in Wayanad discussed about the support and cooperation the districts can extend with the goal of countering any new wave.

“Whoever is coming from Wayanad and other places in Kerala is supposed to produce RT-PCR test negative report. It’s mandatory. Those entering the district through the checkpost must carry the report,” he said, adding that the Wayanad DC had been requested to spread awareness about Karnataka’s guidelines for compliance.

Clarifying that the district border with Kerala and Tamil Nadu will not be closed, Mr. Ravi said any such move will cause disruption to the movement of essentials from both ends. Therefore, everybody has to take precautions and get the COVID-19 test done for free movement.

The people of Chamarajanagar visiting Wayanad can get their tests done in the district and carry the report with them. “A lot of people, including farmers and traders, visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Chamarajanagar. It is better if they get their tests done before their journey,” Mr. Ravi said, adding that the sanitisation of empty trucks, goods vehicles will start from Wednesday at the checkpost.