Border row: Solve the issue amicably or send Karnataka Ministers to Maharashtra, say Kannada groups

December 04, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

Kannada organisations have asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to handle the issue of Maharashtra Ministers planning a visit to Belagavi on December 6 politically and not to address it as an administrative issue.

Ashok Chandaragi, convener of the central committee of Kannada organisations in Belagavi district, urged Mr. Bommai to request the BJP high command to direct the Maharashtra government not to send the Ministers to Belagavi. “Mr. Bommai should speak to party president J.P. Nadda or senior leader Amit Shah and ask them to use their good offices. The BJP is in power at the Centre and in the two States. It should not be difficult for its leadership to resolve such differences among leaders in an amicable manner,’‘ he said.

Proposed visit on Dec. 6

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Minister and member of the high-powered committee on the border dispute, is set to visit Belagavi on December 6. He will be accompanied by committee colleagues Shambhuraj Desai, Minister, and Dhairyashil Mane, MP.

They plan to meet Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders in Belagavi, who have been demanding the merger of the city and other Marathi-speaking areas with Maharashtra. Karnataka has already raised objections to the visit, saying such a visit at this juncture when the dispute is before the Supreme Court, was not appropriate. Mr. Bommai told journalists in Belagavi on December 1 that the Karnataka Chief Secretary had written to his counterpart in Maharashtra stating this.

If defied

Mr. Chandaragi said if Karnataka’s objections were defied and the Ministers end up in Belagavi, Mr. Bommai should send a delegation of Cabinet Ministers from Karnataka to visit all the Kannada-speaking areas in Maharashtra such as Solapur, Jat, Nanded, and Sangli-Miraj. He said he would write to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike convener Deepak Gudaganatti said that if the Maharashtra leaders were allowed to hold a meeting with MES sympathisers in Belagavi, he and his supporters would storm into the meeting. KRV president Narayana Gowda said he would visit Belagavi on the same day.

View of MES

MES supporters, however, said the State government should not only allow the dignitaries to visit, but also provide them protection.

Shumbham Shelke, MES youth wing leader who fought unsuccessfully against Mangala Angadi in the last Lok Sabha polls, said it was the “constitutional duty” of Karnataka to allow the visit of Maharashtra Ministers. “The MES will organise a protest if the Maharashtra Ministers are not allowed to hold a meeting here,’‘ he said.

Clyde Crasto, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson, on Sunday questioned the Union government’s “eerie silence” on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.