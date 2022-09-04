Border row: Legal experts to be appointed

The State government would appoint a team of legal experts to argue before the Supreme Court in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have very experienced and skilled legal experts who know the subject in detail. They will be appointed as our counsel in the apex court to argue our case, the Chief Minister said. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 23.

Mr. Bommai said he had discussions with the Advocate-General in this regard and instructions had been given.

The State government is studying the High Court judgment on the CET issue. We will take a decision to appeal against it after discussions with the Advocate-General and legal experts, the Chief Minister said.