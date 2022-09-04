Border row: Legal experts to be appointed

Special Correspondent
September 04, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government would appoint a team of legal experts to argue before the Supreme Court in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have very experienced and skilled legal experts who know the subject in detail. They will be appointed as our counsel in the apex court to argue our case, the Chief Minister said. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 23.

Mr. Bommai said he had discussions with the Advocate-General in this regard and instructions had been given.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State government is studying the High Court judgment on the CET issue. We will take a decision to appeal against it after discussions with the Advocate-General and legal experts, the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app