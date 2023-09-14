Border districts on alert over Nipah outbreak in Kerala

September 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MYSURU

In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in Kerala, border districts are on alert with the district administrations in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajnagar issuing guidelines and asking for stepping up surveillance on the borders, setting up check-posts and deploying medical teams with facilities.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, at a meeting with the officials from the Department of Health here on Thursday, asked for screening the people entering the district from Kerala at Bavali in H.D. Kote and near Nanjangud, close to the Kerala border, at the check-posts. In case of travellers found to be showing symptoms like fever, body pain, and so on, advise them to undergo tests.

While advising the people not to panic, he suggested precautionary measures in view of the cases of Nipah in neighbouring Kerala. “Do not eat fruits bitten by birds and bats, and fruits need to be eaten after rinsing them in water,” he advised.

He said dengue cases were showing a rise and directed Health officials to take necessary steps for checking the spread.

Kodagu district is on alert in view of reports of Nipah outbreak in Kerala.

As Kodagu shares its border with Kerala and a lot of people travel daily, the Health Department has issued an advisory to the people and the steps that are to be taken for remaining safe.

The Health Department said it had stepped up surveillance in the border areas as a precautionary measure and screening of people with symptoms was being done.

The department has advised the public not to panic and seek the medical professional’s advice in case they come across symptoms of the viral disease, according to a note.

Chamarajanagar district administration has also issued advisory in view of the outbreak in Kerala and surveillance on its border has been stepped up as a safety measure.