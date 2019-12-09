Border dispute: Maharashtra’s action triggers demand by Kannada activists

Maharashtra’s action of appointing ministerial coordinators for ensuring early resolution to border dispute with Karnataka has triggered a similar demand from Kannada activists in the border city of Belagavi that Karnataka should appoint a Minister to oversee the State’s action.

They have decided to write to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in this regard.

Following the appointment of Ministers Eknath Shindhe and Chagan Bhujbal as in charge of border disputes by the Maharashtra government, the Karnataka government should have appointed a senior Minister for the same cause from our side. It is possible that the Chief Minister has not done this owing to byelections. Once the results are out, Mr. Yediyurappa should appoint a senior Minister, who is well versed in law, said Ashok Chandargi, convener of the action committee of Kannada organisations.

He demanded that the Minister should preferably be from outside Belagavi district as local leaders are bound by political compulsions. The Minister should take the local people of Belagavi into confidence. The government should also revive the Karnataka Border Commission. It has become defunct after Justice V.S. Malimath died, he said.

Long-standing agenda

According to him, the boundary row has been on the agenda of Shiv Sena for 50 years and now that they have come to power, they would not deviate from it. “Mr. Bhujbal was an active member of Sharad Pawar’s team that started the Seema Ladai that led to violence in Belagavi in 1986. We oppose his appointment,” he said.

“We urge Mr. Yediyurappa to call a meeting in Bengaluru first and then in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. We have been demanding that the border commission’s office be established in the Suvarna Soudha. But no government has taken us seriously,” he alleged.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has said that he would consult senior counsel Harish Salve about this matter. But our government is not acting at all,” said Mr. Chandargi.