Border Commission to be reconstituted to ensure one member functions from Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

March 13, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka State Border and Rivers Protection Commission will be reconstituted to see that one of the members will function from the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

The commission will be reconstituted in a comprehensive manner including members from all regions of the State, chairman Shivaraj Patil said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the commission in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, he said that appointment of interested locals will be considered in Belagavi and other regions. The office will have a permanent office in the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from where one of the members will function. This will facilitate the receipt of grievances and complaints related to the protection of borders and rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The district administration has assured us that it will allot two rooms in the Suvarna Soudha. We will soon start functioning from there,” he said. “Such steps are being taken in response to demand from Kannada organisations and the public,” he added.

He said that the efforts of the commission are focused on resolving all issues within the framework of the Constitution.

Following the listing of the border disputes case in the Supreme Court, the commission has been working with the government to make all types of preparations to help the legal team in its arguments. Several constructive measures will be taken by seeking suggestions from various organizations, he said.

He said that he will communicate to the State government on the need to appoint a Minister in-charge of border affairs, as in Maharashtra.

He asked all stakeholders to work together so that constructive work is done towards achieving the goal. “The issues are not new. The delay is the real problem. We will provide the right advice to the government on issues concerned,” he said.

Commission members Jinadatta Desai and S.M. Kulkarni, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mangala Metgud, convenor of Kannada organisations Ashok Chandargi and Kannada activists Mainuddin Makandar, Deepak Gudaganatti, Mahadev Talwar, Srinivas Talurkar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.