Bopaiah tells Forest dept. to safeguard farmers

Chairman of Government Land Protection Committee for maintaining the status quo until the joint survey on lands was done

Former Speaker and Government Land Protection Committee Chairman K.G. Bopaiah on Saturday told the Kodagu forest authorities not to cause any inconvenience to farmers of the district until the joint survey of lands categorised in ‘C’ and ‘D’ class was done.

Speaking at the taluk KDP meeting in Madikeri, the MLA said he had received complaints that small farmers cultivating coffee in “Paisari” lands since many decades are now facing hurdles in pursuing their profession. “Such complaints should not persist. We should imagine the plight of such farmers in Bhagamandala, Sampaje, Kalooru, Birunani, and other places which had been hit by successive floods.”

During the meeting, Veena Achaiah, MLC, said many paddy fields in Makkandur, K Nidugani and Madhe gram panchayat limits had been affected in the 2018 floods and added that sand, mud and uprooted trees had collected in the lands. A special package should be announced for these places and in the interest of farmers but no effort has been made in this connection yet.

On the occasion, Mr Bopaiah told the Kodagu ZP engineers to take up works on priority and complete the bridge construction work in Korangala and Chirangala. Bridges in these two villages had collapsed in heavy rains in August this year.