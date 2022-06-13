Bopaiah meets Gadkari, seeks highway expansion in Kodagu

Union Minister tells MLA to adopt ‘Nagpur model’ to improve yield of Kodagu oranges whose production is on the wane

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has promised to look into the demand for highway improvement and expansion in Kodagu if a proposal in this regard came to his office from the State government.

Mr. Gadkari gave this assurance when former Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah met him in Madikeri. Mr. Gadkari is on a private visit to Kodagu with his family members and was staying in a resort in Madikeri.

Mr. Bopaiah shared details on the highways and the steps to be taken for tourism development in the district. “The works will be considered on priority if the Centre gets the proposal on the list of works to be taken up for highway development,” the Minister told the MLA, at the meeting.

Mr. Gadkari spoke about Kodagu’s tourism potential and employment it brings to locals.

Mr. Bopaiah felicitated Mr. Gadkari and presented him with a book besides honey, spices and coffee for which Kodagu is famous. Mr. Gadkari complimented the purity and freshness of the honey.

Expressing concern over the drop in the yield of Kodagu oranges, the Union Minister told the MLA to take steps in this regard, creating an environment for rejuvenating the yield on the model developed in Nagpur which is also known for oranges, besides taking steps for improving the variety.