ADVERTISEMENT

‘Boosts tourism in Mysuru’

June 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Film City generated a lot of expectations among the stakeholders of the tourism industry as the project had the potential of developing tourism with over 250 tourist sites located around Mysuru. This was the key factor for retaining the project in Mysuru as it would benefit the film industry as well as people banking on the tourism industry. There was hectic lobbying for shifting the project to Ramanagaram and Bengaluru but it was eventually retained in Mysuru following pressure from the stakeholders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US