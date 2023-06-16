HamberMenu
‘Boosts tourism in Mysuru’

June 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Film City generated a lot of expectations among the stakeholders of the tourism industry as the project had the potential of developing tourism with over 250 tourist sites located around Mysuru. This was the key factor for retaining the project in Mysuru as it would benefit the film industry as well as people banking on the tourism industry. There was hectic lobbying for shifting the project to Ramanagaram and Bengaluru but it was eventually retained in Mysuru following pressure from the stakeholders.

