Boost to public healthcare as Mysuru gets new facilities

CM announces cancer treatment facility for Mysuru; emergency treatment unit to come up at MMCRI

In a boost to public healthcare services, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday announced the setting up of a regional cancer treatment centre in Mysuru and also at Shivamogga at a cost of ₹100 crore.

He also announced the establishment of an emergency treatment unit in Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) besides three other cities, at a total cost of ₹5 crore.

With this, the Chief Minister has met the long-pending demand for a dedicated cancer care facility in Mysuru which, according to senior doctors at MMCRI, has reported a surge in cancer cases in recent years.

After the branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research was set up here and was established as an independent facility, the demand for establishing the branch of Kidwai Institute for Oncology grew here, and the successive governments were urged by the locals, including many elected representatives,to establish the branch of the institute to cater to the needs of cancer treatment.

A senior doctor at MMCRI said, “The facility could be the branch of Kidwai. If not, it is going to an independent facility to function under the MMCRI.”

As per the NMC norms, emergency medicinehas to be studied separately at the UG level in medical colleges and therefore the government announced the unit for Mysuru. It will be one of the departments at the MMCRI, helping in establishing an effective system of emergency treatment with dedicated training to faculty and students.

Though the trauma care centre here was established long ago and was also inaugurated, it remained non-functional for want of manpower and equipment. Perhaps, on knowing this, the Chief Minister said in his budget speech that the trauma care centre will be commenced, hinting at providing manpower and equipment for making it functional. He, however, has not specified the funds for making it operational.