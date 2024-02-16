Shops, business establishments in Bengaluru to be open till 1 a.m.

February 16, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major boost to business establishments, the State government has extended the deadline for operational hours for shops and business establishments in the city and 10 other corporations in the Budget.

At present, bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels are operating till 1 a.m. in Bengaluru. This has now been expanded to 10 other corporations, though the Budget has not mentioned the names of other corporations apart from Bengaluru. The government is also yet to provide clarity on the types of shops and establishments that will be allowed to remain open till 1 a.m.

The Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Giri Nath, told The Hindu that the BBMP will hold discussions with all the stakeholders like the Labour Department and others in connection with the deadline for operational hours. “At present, we do not have clarity on the types of establishments which can remain open post midnight.”

Businesses welcomed the move. Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association president P.C. Rao said the decision by the State government will encourage trade and boost profits. He added that the hotel association had requested the state government to allow business establishments to function round the clock.

Sushma Reddy and Shravya Reddy, founders of Nusa, said, “Extending business hours is a significant boon, fostering accessibility to essential goods and services while cultivating a vibrant nightlife that puts Bengaluru on the map for tourism. However, it is imperative that the government prioritises safety and security measures, particularly for women, to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment. This extension also provides invaluable support for night shift workers, offering them more options for dining and services during unconventional hours. With careful planning and attention to safety, the extended hours promise to enhance Bengaluru’s economy, culture, and overall quality of life.”

