Books on speeches made by H.K. Patil to be released tomorrow

January 11, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A set of books on the speeches made by Congress leader H.K. Patil in the legislature will be released in Dharwad on Saturday.

Karnataka Researchers Association has published five volumes of speeches made by the Minister for Law and Tourism over 25 years in the two Houses of the legislature.

Titled “Sadanadalli H.K. Patil”, the books contain curated pieces from his discussions and debates between 1980 and 2008. They will be released at Karnatak University’s Golden Jubilee Auditorium at 11 a.m.

Editor of the volumes Revayya Wodeyar said in Dharwad on Thursday that the association has already brought out such volumes on H.D. Deve Gowda, M.P. Prakash, K.H. Srinivas, K.T. Srikantaiah and K.H. Patil.

Speaker U.T. Khader will inaugurate the function.

The former Speaker B.L. Shankar, the former Chairpersons of the Legislative Council V.R. Sudarshan and Veeranna Mattikatti and Labour Minister Santosh Lad will speak.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will preside over the programme.

Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi and Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil will be present.

