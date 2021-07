Books on Jainism released

HUBBALLI

26 July 2021 02:43 IST

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri D. Veerendra Heggade released two books on Jainism in Dharwad.

According to a press release issued here, Sri Veerendra Heggade released Jaina Dharmada Vaishistya and Jaina Prabandha Punja, both by writer and critic Nemichandra Dibbad.

The books have been published by Sri Digambar Jaina Syadvada Granthamale. Secretary of SDM Education Society Jeevandhar Kumar, book publisher Mahadev M. Kurkuri and Public Relations Officer of SDM Dental College Nagkumar Jain were present.

