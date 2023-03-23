Booklet on MLA’s works released

March 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Ahead of the Assembly elections to be announced in the State, the District Congress has released a booklet on Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya’s contribution and achievements in the last one decade.

Hubballi-Dharwad Zilla Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor released the booklet on the two-time MLA’s contribution at a ceremony held at the party office in Hubballi on Thursday. He said that Mr. Abbayya has initiated works worth ₹1,300 crore in his constituency and put in efforts to develop it as a model.

Mr. Halwoor said that the constituency, which has the highest number of slums in the entire North Karnataka, was in a sorry state lacking basic amenities 15 years ago. And, now, Mr. Abbayya has transformed the constituency through his contribution in the last one decade.

He said that the Congress MLA will be re-elected based on his works. Communal politics by the BJP will have no impact on the elections. The SDPI and the AIMIM candidates will not be a challenge for the Congress candidate, he said.

Mr. Halwoor said that the Congress has already issued guarantee cards and if it were to get voted to power, it will fulfil all these promises.

He said that as the BJP has done nothing for the people, it is trying to rake up communal issues for the sake of seeking votes based on religion and hatred, which, however, will not have any impact this time.

On the former BJP leader Mohan Limbikai joining the Congress, he said that Mr. Limbikai has joined the Congress without any condition. He has not held any discussion on any demands for joining the party.

“If the high command seeks our suggestion on fielding a candidate for the Hubballi-Dharwad West Constituency for defeating Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, then, I will suggest giving ticket to original Congressmen,” he said.

The former KPYCC State president Sadanand Danganavar, Congress leader Vasant Ladwa and party office-bearers were present.