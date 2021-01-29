A case of extortion has been registered in Dharwad against the son of a murdered history-sheeter, according to the police.

The Dharwad Rural Police have booked Arbaz Hanchinal and his associates. Arbaz is the son of Fruit Irfan who was murdered in Hubballi a month ago.

According to the police, the case has been registered based on a complaint by a real estate developer Mohammad Kuduchi. In his complaint, Mr. Kudachi has said that after calling him for a meeting at a hotel near Kalghatgi, Arbaz threatened to eliminate him if he did not give him ₹ 10 lakh.

When he (Mr. Kudachi) resisted, he was attacked with lethal weapons and he somehow managed to escape, Mr. Kudachi has said in the complaint. The police are on the look-out for the accused.