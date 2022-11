Book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily released

ADVERTISEMENT

A book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily – Sudharma – was released here on Monday. It is authored by journalist Kudli Gururaj and released by H.R. Shresha, a columnist and veteran journalist. Jayalakshmi, editor of Sudharma, was present. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT