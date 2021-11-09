Book to mark 25 years of H.D. Deve Gowda becoming PM

It is being launched at the end of November

A book on octogenarian politician H.D. Deve Gowda is being launched to mark the 25th anniversary of him becoming prime minister of India. The book – ‘Furrows in a field -The Unexplored Life of H.D. Deve Gowda’ – is being launched at the end of November.

Published by Penguin India, the book has been authored by senior journalist and columnist Sugata Srinivasaraju, and explores seven decades of public life of Mr. Gowda, who started his political career as a member of Holenarasipura Taluk Development Board. He went on to become the 11th prime minister of India in 1996.

The book examines Mr. Gowda's commitment to the federal structure, his deep knowledge of irrigation, agriculture and constitutional law, his secular steadfastness, and unassuming interventions in matters of national importance.

“Even 25 years after he stepped down as prime minister, he remains relevant in Indian politics. Despite this long, ardous, yet fascinating journey that began in a poor peasant household in the plains of Hassan, there has been no comprehensive assessment of his life and work. This biography endeavours to fill that gap.”

‘Furrows in a field’ will be available in the sub-continent from November 29. The book will be launched formally in Delhi during the winter session of Parliament.