Book those breaking rules of quarantine, says Udupi Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Saturday expressed unhappiness over officials not registering cases against those who violate quarantine rules in the district.
At a meeting, he said that of the 1,547 persons who have violated quarantine rules, cases had been registered only against eight. The officials had let off as many as 1,236 persons with a warning. Some of those who were under quarantine violated the rules more than once, but no cases were registered against them, he said.
He directed the tahsildars and flying squad officials to take violations seriously and file cases against the culprits. If not, cases will be registered against the officials responsible, the Deputy Commissioner said.
Mr. Jagadeesha also asked the officials to furnish to him daily reports on the violations and cases field. He asked them to book cases against those who organise programmes without maintaining social distancing as well.
The lockdown will be strictly implemented in the district on Sunday, he said, adding that only essential services would be permitted. Weddings for which permission has been given will be allowed with limited participation of people, he said.
