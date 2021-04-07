Book suo motu case against Bajrang Dal, says Khader

U.T. Khader, former Minister and Mangaluru MLA, on Tuesday asked the city police to register a suo motu case of disturbing peace in the society against office-bearers of Bajrang Dal, who recently held press conference seeking law to stop ‘Love Jihad’.

He said the office-bearers of Bajrang Dal held the meet on April 2 when the police arrested four of their activists in connection with the stabbing of a 23-year-old man and assault of the 23-year-old woman in Pumpwell Junction on April 1.

Mr. Khader said the office-bearers falsely termed the incident as ‘Love Jihad’ and included few recent acts of vigilantism as action against Love Jihad. “How can organisations be allowed to hold such meets where they justify their activists taking law into their hands to stop love jihad. The office-bearers should be booked for breaching peace in the society,” he said, and added that he would shortly write a letter in this regard to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bajrang Dal Prant Sanchalak Sunil K.R. and Prant Sahasanchalak Muralikrishna Hansantadka addressed the conference on April 2 wherein they demanded laws on ‘Love Jihad’ and also claimed that their activists were being falsely targeted by the police.

Mr. Khader said if Bajrang Dal and VHP wanted a law on love jihad, they could demand it by protesting against the State and Centre. “Let them protest. Instead, they are making innocent Bajrang Dal activists land in bars for the acts of vigilantism,” he said.