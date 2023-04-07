Book Shruthi for her remarks, Congress urges EC

April 07, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Taking serious exception to actor-turned BJP leader Shruthi’s remarks against the Congress party at a rally in Hirekerur, the Congress has urged the Election Commission to immediately lodge an FIR against her.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the remarks appear to be targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. “Are you still considering Sonia Gandhi a foreigner and is she ruling the country?”, Mr Lakshmana sought to know from Ms. Shruthi.

Asking the Election Commission whether Ms. Shruthi’s remarks do not violate the model code of conduct, Mr. Lakshmana sought to know from the Election Commission why no action had been taken against her.

The Congress party will soon lodge a complaint against the remarks, he said while urging the Election Commission to take action against BJP leaders with as much alacrity as it does against the Congress.

The Election Commission’s response to the remarks made by Ms. Shruthi were in contrast to the “rocket speed” with which the Election officials act against Congress leaders, Mr. Lakshmana said citing the cases booked against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as an example.

He said the election officials had booked Mr. Siddaramaiah for not only paying ₹ 1,000 to the folk artists during his visit to Varuna constituency to participate in a function at Biligali in Nanjangud but also for his remarks against BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa even before the model code of conduct could actually come into force.

Though the press conference by the Election Commission of India concluded around 2 p.m. on March 29, Mr. Siddaramaiah paid the money to the folk artists and criticised Mr Eshwarappa in connection with the suicide of a contractor over unpaid bills even before the election code of conduct came into force, he claimed. Yet, the election officials had booked an FIR against Mr Siddaramaiah for the money paid to the folk artistes and has sought an explanation for his remarks against Mr. Eshwarappa based on a letter written by the BJP’s legal cell.

He sought to know why the Election Commission had neither issued a notice nor booked Ms. Shruthi for her remarks even though local election officials and police were present when she made the remarks.

Accusing Election Commission officials of failing to act “impartially”, Mr Lakshmana warned that the Congress party could move the court in the regard and seek to bring the Election Commission’s work under the directions of the High Court.

Mr. Lakshmana also alleged that the Election Commission’s new rule to allow citizens aged above 80 years to vote from home on a ballot paper has given room for electoral malpractice. He urged the Election Commission to cancel the provision or ensure that the senior citizens are allowed to vote in a fool-proof manner.